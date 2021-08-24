The Brewers begin a crucial series with the Cincinnati Reds at home on Tuesday night.

Before that series starts, manager Craig Counsell took a moment to recap a memorable week for the Brewers’ organization.

On Christian Yelich’s recent resurgence: “He’s just swinging the bat better. He’s having better at-bats. He’s getting the ball in the air a little bit more. The bout with COVID set him back a little bit. He’s struggled this year. He’s not had a year where he’s gotten in sync, and finally after some consistent playing time, it looks like he’s getting it going a little bit.”

On Kolton Wong literally stealing a base from Yadier Molina in St. Louis: “We’ve got different rules with travel, so he carried it right on the plane with him. He was happy to carry it with him. It was a cool story, one of those momentos. Players like memorabilia. It’s just memorabilia for him. That’s what’s really cool about it.”

On Giannis buying ownership stake in the Brewers: “It’s just another thing that Giannis has done that shows his commitment to our city. This will last far longer than his basketball career. It’s another thing that cements him in Milwaukee, in Wisconsin, that means that he’s here to stay, and I think when we all see that, we’re proud that he wants to stay. It’s not a Milwaukee kid. He’s a kid from Greece, so the fact that he wants to stay and be a part of this community makes us all proud.”