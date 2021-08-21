WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Dr. Anthony Fauci – Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden discusses booster shots, the Delta variant, and the upcoming school year with TMJ4’s Charles Benson.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter for TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the program to discuss the garbage being dropped off at a Milwaukee thrift store.

Margaret Naczek – Reporter at Milwaukee Business Journal – Margaret joins the program to discuss Molson Coors’ decision to require COVID-19 vaccines for new hires and for the executive staff. Margaret also touches on Irish Fest, which became the first ethnic festival to take place along the lakefront since 2019.

Tony Bettack – Reporter at WTMJ – In light of the news out of Afghanistan, Tony joins the show to discuss how local agencies assist refugees when they arrive in Wisconsin.

Brad Garrett – ABC Crime & Terrorism Analyst – Brad discusses the Taliban and why the group cannot be trusted.