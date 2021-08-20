No Love, No Problem.

Jordan Love likely won’t play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Jets.

That doesn’t remove all reason for you to watch and listen, though.

Here are five things to keep your eyes and ears on Saturday at Lambeau:

Zach Wilson – Much like Jordan Love, Wilson is going to have some “wow” moments. He’s going to have rookie moments, too. It’s okay to compare the Jets’ 2nd overall pick to Love. Not only the Packers are grooming a young quarterback for the future. Kurt Benkert – Love’s shoulder injury presents a tremendous opportunity for the skateboarding 3rd stringer to state his case for a roster spot. The Packers have carried 3 quarterbacks in the past. Especially given Love’s lack of game experience, Benkert can solidify a spot with a great performance against the Jets. Oren Burks – We’ve been waiting and waiting for the 4th year linebacker to pop. He finally showed flashes of his versatility in the preseason opener against the Texans. Maybe a new start in Joe Barry’s system is just what Burks needed. The Offensive Line – Woof. Tough week for this group. It started with the coaching staff inserting Royce Newman and Ben Braden into the starting guard spots at practice after a poor showing against Houston. Rookie center Josh Myers had a bad practice on Wednesday. Dennis Kelly went down with an injury as well. This group could be the thing that prevents the Packers from getting off to a hot start to the regular season. The Young Receivers – Adams, MVS, Lazard, Funchess, and Cobb will likely all sit. Can rookie Amari Rodgers have a big night? Can Reggie Begelton continue his solid camp? The jockeying for WR7 will be fascinating to watch and could leave EQ St. Brown as the odd man out.

