Freddy Peralta was feeling some tightness in the days leading up to his start last night.

The problem is that he didn’t tell anybody until he was pulled from Wednesday night’s win over the Cardinals with a shoulder injury.

Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns says that the injury is not expected to be too serious.

The team will continue to monitor Peralta over the next few days.

The Brewers go for the sweep of the Cardinals on Thursday night.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 6.