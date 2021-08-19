Finally back!

A road trip that amounted to 8 total wins, didn’t have the finale that fans would like dropping the last game of the trip to the Cardinals 8-4. Brandon Woodruff took the loss on Thursday night pitching five innings giving up six runs on 8 hits. Not the Woodruff we normally see on the hill. Could be possible fatigue of a tough three-city road trip. However, it is normal for fans to feel at least a slight level of concern regarding the starting rotation.

The team announcing on Thursday that Freddy Peralta has been assigned to the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. It’ll be up to the other parts of the three-headed monster starting rotation to keep the momentum of this division title going. Brett Anderson is scheduled to get the start in the return home series opener against the Nationals on Friday.

A loss yes, but still positives to take away including Christian Yelich’s hitting streak, big swings off the bench, and more to look forward to in the upcoming, albeit brief, homestand. More in-depth analysis including stats, highlights, Craig Counsell’s comments, and more on Brewers Extra Innings. And who better to talk pitching than former MLB & Brewers pitcher Jerry Augustine, who joins the show as well.



Thursday night’s full episode right here:

A quick and easy synopsis of how this game went down with Matt & the highlights! Carefully curated just for you, right here: