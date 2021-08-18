MILWAUKEE — Refugees fleeing Afghanistan will have help from Wisconsin as they make their way stateside.

Resettlement programs like those offered from Lutheran Social Services say they are ready to lend a hand if needed.

“Our goal is to ensure refugees get the best possible start,” said Mary Flynn, refugee resettlement program manager at Lutheran Social Services.

Flynn says there are two parts to refugee resettlement.

The first is the initial resettlement services, which is 30 to 90 days after someone comes into the country.

“Such as enrolling kids in school, getting people connected to [English as a Second Language] classes, starting them with job services and preparing them for jobs and work in the United States,” Flynn said.

After 90 days, another window opens for up to five years after a refugee arrives.

“Those are called refugee support services,” said Flynn. “From the time that they arrive up until five years later, our doors are open for assistance, case management and troubleshooting.”

She adds this can include anything from facing life after a death in the family, to filing for unemployment or looking for a new job.

Flynn says with a number of Afghan refugees potentially making their way to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, their agency is always ready to help.

“This truly is our international expression of democracy,” she said. “This is who we tell the world we are, and I’m very proud that the United States has renewed their commitment to hopefully a leader in this effort, particularly with the situation going on right now.”