The chaotic images of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan this week hit close to home for those who have been to the country before.

Chris Sturdevant is among them.

He’s a native of Wauwatosa, but was in Afghanistan for 10 days in 2017 for the Free to Run movement, which supported girls and women entering sports and running their first road race.

“It’s frightening for them,” he told WTMJ after seeing the takeover. “It’s all the people that I met, the tour guides that assisted us, down to the Free to Run organization…You think what is the impact of anything. It’s all going to come grinding to a halt.”

Despite progress, Chris says he knew the chance of a Taliban takeover was a possibility.

“They were always there,” he said. “You saw it coming. You knew you couldn’t stave it off forever, and you knew that we wouldn’t be there forever.”

With Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy set to receive Afghanistan refugees, Chris is optimistic about helping allies in need.

“There’s some really good networks, and the military itself has a better understanding now–unlike 50 years ago–they’ve really come a long way in supporting our allies as well to invite them here,” he said.

