More than six-hundred COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered during the eleven day run of the Wisconsin State Fair, according to Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

“This is great news for our state as we work to get shots in arms and ensure our economy can recover from this pandemic,” said Gov. Evers in a released statement.

There were 608 shots provided. Each person vaccinated received a voucher for a free cream puff.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic was operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare and located at the State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin.