Rob Manfred hasn’t done a whole lot right as commissioner of Major League Baseball, but he hit it out of the park on Thursday.

The Field of Dreams Game was perfection.

Nearly 8,000 fans watched the White Sox take on the Yankees on a makeshift ballfield in between the cornstalks in Iowa.

The field, the music, the pregame ceremonies, the uniforms, having Kevin Costner on site.

It was all perfect.

For the first time in decades, I’ve got no criticisms for baseball. No feedback. Nothing.

The game even got a Hollywood ending, as Chicago star Tim Anderson hit a walk-off home run into the corn in right center.

For all of the critiques about pace of play, antiquated mentality, and the fun police, baseball got this really, really right.

They leaned into something that they never are: fun.

That word and that feeling should be at the center of every decision baseball makes for the next 20 years.

Is this fun?

If yes, do it.

If not, fire it into the sun.

Good on Manfred for immediately committing to do this again in 2022.

I’d sign the Brewers up in a heartbeat.

Was Thursday night heaven?

Yes.



Yes, it was.

