School’s coming back in session. Are kids ready to be back in the classroom setting? Dealing with bullies and how to prevent falling into the drug trap are life skills they need to learn. Well now, there’s an organization that is rallying to give kids the tools they need to deal with this dynamic.

WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga spoke with Master Duke Lee and Nancy Lim to find out more about COYAD, Council of Youth Anti-Drug, an organization that aims to start communication and education within the community. Click above to hear the conversation.

J.K. Lee Blackbelt Academy in Germantown is hosting a COYAD education seminar Saturday August 14, from 12 pm to 2 pm. Spaces have been filled for this free seminar, but they do have a Zoom link available for folks to join virtually. Check here for more information.