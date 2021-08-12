It’s time to start thinking big.

Corbin Burnes set Major League history again on Wednesday night, tying the record for most consecutive strikeouts with 10.

He’s the third pitcher ever to accomplish that feat.

That after he started the season with the most strikeouts ever without issuing a walk.

He’s a certified ace that, for some reason, continues to fly under the radar nationally.

If Burnes is flying under the radar, you can be damn sure that Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta are undetectable.

Those guys have 3 of the 5 lowest ERA’s in Major League Baseball.

They’re 2, 3, and 4, respectively.

The days of the initial out-getter are long gone.

It’s time to start talking about this pitching staff with the reverence it deserves.

It’s the best in baseball.

It’s playoff caliber.

It’s World Series caliber.

You think that’s dreaming too big?

You’re wrong.

Get that losing mentality out of your head.

Milwaukee is a championship city, now.

It’s time to start acting like it.

