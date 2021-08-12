What a night for Corbin Burnes.

The Brewers beat the Cubs 10 to nothing on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

Burnes strikes out 15 batters and ties the major league record for most consecutive strikeouts with 10 in a row.

Only the legendary Tom Seaver had ever done that prior to this year.

It’s a privelege to watch for Brewers play-by-play man Jeff Levering.

“It was amazing to watch it,” Levering told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “The fact that these Major League hitters that the Cubs were running out there had such uncompetitive at-bats against Corbin, because he was so good last night, so dominant. He was breezing through these innings without any stress. It was unbelievable to watch.”

The Brewers go for the 4-game sweep at Wrigley on Thursday.

Coverage here on WTMJ starts at 12:45p.