A new requirement will go into effect at all Pabst Theater Group venues beginning September 1.

Anyone attending a show will need to either prove they’ve been fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test that’s been taken within 72 hours of the event.

For events between now and September 1, people are being asked to check the individual show pages for enhanced safety guidelines.

In addition, effective immediately, all staff will be wearing masks at all shows.

In a press release, the Pabst Theater Group says: “This isn’t a political statement; it’s recognition that the science is showing vaccines protect from the worst potential outcomes of COVID-19. We need to recognize that COVID-19 will not be completely eradicated, like the flu isn’t, but we can adapt to manage it so we can live our lives as safely as possible and protect those who aren’t eligible or able to be vaccinated. If you want to enjoy a performance with us and thousands of others, you will demonstrate you’ve protected yourself, the people around you, and the community by taking the vaccine, or if you’re ineligible or choose not to be vaccinated, prove that you do not have COVID-19 when you join us.”

