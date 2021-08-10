Powerful thunderstorms, with strong winds and lightning, rolled through southeast Wisconsin Tuesday night.

The storms left plenty of damage and more than 130,000 We Energies customers out of power.

“This was a big time wind event,” Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brian Gotter told WTMJ’s Scott Warras. “There are a lot of downed power lines and downed trees. This is going to take a long time to clean up.”

We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway urged customers to avoid downed power lines. “We appreciate everyone’s patience,” he said. “Power won’t be restored to everyone by tomorrow.”

For power outages, call 1-800-662-4797.

Caution while driving throughout tonight & your commute tomorrow morning. Lots of downed branches & power lines that will require some cleanup. @BrianGotter hopped on w/ Scott Warras & @MikeWTMJ on our Severe Weather Coverage pic.twitter.com/IuSQz2B9FL — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) August 11, 2021

