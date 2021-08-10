The Big Gig will require everyone to be vaccinated or prove they are COVID-19 negative when they attend the festival this September, the Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced Tuesday.

“We collaborated with national health experts and music industry executives and determined this was the best course of action for Summerfest.” said Don Smiley in a released statement, President and Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Summerfest will take place during the first three weekends in September at Henry Maier Festival park.

Upon entry at any gate, all attendees will be asked to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative test. An original vaccination card, a printed copy of a valid vaccination card, or negative test will be accepted, according to Summerfest. Documentation may also be presented in digital form, such as a screen shot or photo, on a phone. For any vaccine documentation in reprinted form (printed copy, phone screenshot, etc.), the entire front of the vaccination card must be visible, or it will not be accepted.

The entrance protocol will also be in effect for the MWF-produced Little Big Town/BoDeans concert on Friday, August 13 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

The vaccination announcement comes as many bands begin to require fans be vaccinated in order to attend the shows.