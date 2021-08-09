MADISON- A gift too good to be true probably is.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says the university isn’t expecting Foxconn to fulfill the $100-million gift it pledged back in August of 2018.

At the time the gift proposal was touted as the largest ever for the university but through the first three years of the 5-year plan Foxconn’s given just $700-thousand.

According to records obtained by the paper, Foxconn gave the entire $700-thousand dollar donation during the first year of the agreement and has not pledged any additional money since.

Foxconn is reportedly in discussions with the electric car manufacturer Fisker to develop its vehicles at the plant in Mount Pleasant. The company’s however are at a likely crossroads. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, the deal will only happen if the state adjusts laws that restrict car sales that bypass a dealership.