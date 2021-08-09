If you haven’t accepted it already, it’s time to get this through your head: this is Aaron Rodgers’ last year in Green Bay.

Barring a drastic shift in mentality from both Rodgers and the Packers, the quarterback will likely be traded after the 2021 season.

Luckily, the way the Packers have restructured his contract allows them to have some sort of control over where he is traded.

Everyone has an opinion as to where he might end up.

Former Packers’ defensive back Will Blackmon is the latest to voice his.

Blackmon is adamant that Rodgers will be a New Orleans Saint in 2022.

I’m here to tell you that there’s no chance that’s happening.

Brian Gutekunst would be certifiably insane to trade Rodgers to an NFC rival.

If he wanted to, it would’ve happened already.

San Francisco wanted Rodgers badly on draft night, and Gutey wouldn’t budge.

There’s a reason Brett Favre was a Jet before he was a Viking.

If they can control it, and they can, the Packers are going to make sure a Rodgers trade doesn’t bite them until the Super Bowl.

Rodgers might be a Bronco. He might be a Raider. Maybe a Dolphin or a Colt.

But there’s no chance he ends up in New Orleans, or for that matter, anywhere else in the NFC.

