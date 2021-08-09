Packers legend Charles Woodson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night.

He delivered a tremendous speech in Canton, reminiscing on his career, even singing to his mother.

While Charles was terrific, another Hall-of-Famer blew me away.

Peyton Manning has always delivered in the spotlight.

Whether it was on the field with the Colts or the Broncos, or even as host of Saturday Night Live, I’ve always come away impressed.

Never more than Sunday night.

While Woodson and other inductees focused on the past, Manning chose to look toward the future.

Instead of wistfully longing for the good ole days, Peyton understands that there’s work left to be done.

He’s only 45 after all.

Manning spoke about how the game of football has been challenged of late by safety concerns, racial injustice, and the pandemic.

He wants to be at the center of the fight to ensure that the game we all love will be celebrated for years to come.

I don’t know how long Roger Goodell plans on staying in power.

But when his time as NFL Commissioner comes to an end, I know for sure the man that I want to replace him.

Peyton Manning.

As an NFL fan, you should want him, too.

