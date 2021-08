GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against Asians during a news conference on Saturday night.

Funchess said in a statement he posted on Twitter that he “meant no harm.”

He added, “Those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people.”

Funchess said he understood his comment was “not OK.”