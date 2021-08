MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning that left one person dead.

Investigators say it happened just after 5 a.m. near S. 5th Street and W. Mitchell Street.

A vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with a tree.

Police say the impact of the collision caused the vehicle to start on fire with the driver trapped inside.

The driver has not been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.