MILWAUKEE – Five people are injured, two critically, after five separate shootings in less than three hours across Milwaukee on Friday night.

The first happened around 9:10 p.m. Friday near Green Tree Road and Darien Street. A 21-year-old man was shot and is expected to survive.

Less than 40 minutes later, police were called to a residence near 28th and Clybourn for a report of a 15-year-old who had been shot. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

At 10:17 p.m., officers responded to another shooting near 15th and Center. The 35-year-old victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. One person was taken into custody following the shooting.

About an hour after that, police were called to another shooting near 13th and Concordia. First responders found a 59-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in “grave” condition, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Finally, at 11:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of another teenager being shot, this time on the 10200 block of Fond du Lac Avenue. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the 15-year-old “is in grave condition and is not expected to survive.”

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.