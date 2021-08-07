The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a post widely circulated on Facebook reporting a cougar sighting in the Horicon area is likely a hoax.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office says the picture attached to the post matches a picture from a cougar sighting in the Salt Lake City area from December of 2018.

The sheriff’s office also says it has not received any calls or first-hand reports of a cougar being seen in the area.

“As a result, we believe this report to be false in Dodge County,” the press release reads.

Additionally, the Horicon Police Department also released a press release saying that it also believes the reported sighting was fake.

