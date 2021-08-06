It’s Day 2 of the Wisconsin State Fair.

Here are today’s highlights:

Celebrate Wisconsin Day, presented by Travel Wisconsin

Buy two tickets for $14 when you present an out-of-state ID at any State Fair ticket window

AGRICULTURE

Junior Dairy Cow Breed Show followed by Supreme Champion Cow Selection and Supreme Champion Bred & Owned

Cow Selection in Case IH Coliseum at 8 a.m.

Junior Dairy Heifer Breed Show in Case IH Coliseum at 12 p.m.

Clydesdale Draft Horse Show – Hitch in Case IH Coliseum at 7 p.m.

ENTERTAINMENT HIGHLIGHTS

State Fair Main Stage Chris Young with Sara Evans at 7:30 p.m.

Bank Five Nine Amphitheater with nightly entertainment presented by Leinenkugel’s Here Come The Mummies at 8 p.m.



CONTESTS AND OTHER FAIR FUN

Live Cooking Contests Culinary Contests at Grand Champion Hall at Noon

NEW – Dairyland Shake Shop, benefiting Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation Enjoy Prairie Farms chocolate shakes in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion. Purchases benefit the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps preserve and improve the Wisconsin State Fair for generations to come.



For more on the Wisconsin State Fair, click here.

CEO Kathleen O’Leary also joined Wisconsin’s Morning News for today’s State Fair Scoop. Listen in the player below.