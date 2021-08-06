Two weeks after a parade celebrating the team’s first NBA championship since 1971, the Milwaukee Bucks roster is taking new shape.

The latest trade target: Shooting guard Grayson Allen.

The same Grayson Allen who single-handedly destroyed the Wisconsin Badgers NCAA Championship hopes in 2015.

The same Grayson Allen who developed a reputation for acting like a petulant child on the floor at Duke.

The same Grayson Allen who shot 39-percent from three for the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

Allen entered the league as the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Bucks selected Donte DiVincenzo four picks earlier. I recall being elated Allen remained on the board.

But by all accounts, Allen has matured since entering the league and is regarded as an ascending role player. Allen played well against the Bucks during the regular season.

Soon, a player you may have once despised, will be a part of the Bucks family.

Remember the feelings you had for Sam Cassell? Now recall your feeling after he joined the Milwaukee Bucks.