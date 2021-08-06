Be patient with Jordan Love.

The 2nd year quarterback spoke Thursday about how he’s had to prepare all offseason to be the starter.

The reason for that is obvious.

If Aaron Rodgers hadn’t come back, he would’ve been the starter.

Plain and simple.

I think he would tell you that he feels ready to play. Not necessarily to win, but to play.

I think Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst would say the same thing.

The truth is that Love is not a Super Bowl caliber quarterback on a Super Bowl caliber roster.

Love is going to play a lot this preseason, starting with Family Night.

It’ll be most Packers’ fans first look at the 2020 first round pick on the field.

He’s going to have some moments that make you want to puke.

He’s also going to make some splashy plays, too.

That’s the life of a young quarterback in the National Football League.

My advice: don’t overreact to one play or one game.

It’s a process.

Cheer him. Support him. Don’t give up early.

Be patient. Be kind. Be forgiving.

The future of the Green Bay Packers starts Saturday night at Lambeau.

