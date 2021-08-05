Nearly a third of the Brewers’ roster has turned over in the last two weeks due to injury or COVID-19.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is just doing his best on controlling what he can control.

“Look, I think we’ve grown accustomed to understanding that we don’t know what we’re going to encounter on a day-to-day basis right now,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “We’ve had more movement on our roster in the last 10 days than we’ve ever had in season. I think our coaching staff has done an absolutely unbelievable job in adjusting to this…the good news is that we don’t have anyone with significant symptoms.”

The Brewers have the day off on Thursday to recover and get healthy after taking 2 of 3 from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They start a weekend series against the National League-leading San Francisco Giants at American Family Field on Friday.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ will start at 6:35p.