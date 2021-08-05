WISCONSIN RAPIDS- An Amber Alert is now active for a missing newborn and his mother, both from Wisconsin Rapids.

The suspect’s name is Haley N Pelot. She is 28 years old, white, standing 5ft 1 inches and weighs 120 pounds. Pelot is described to have brown hair and hazel eyes. She also has a tattoo of a flower on the left side of her ribs, the word ‘Hales’ on her neck, a tribal rose on one of her legs and two hearts on her back.

The baby is a two-month-old boy, 1ft 11 inches long, 9 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle police are looking for is a 2002 Toyota Camry, color silver with a black front bumper. The vehicle’s license plate is AHY 5345.

If you have any information about the listed suspect, child or vehicle, please contact Wisconsin Rapids Police Department at 715-421-8701