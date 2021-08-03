Happy Trails, P.J. Tucker.

One of the heroes of the Bucks’ championship team is signing a 2-year, $15 million deal with the Miami Heat.

While it stings to see P.J. leave, especially to an Eastern Conference rival, I feel nothing but grateful to Tucker for his contributions in Milwaukee.

Bucks fans should feel the same way.

From the moment he was acquired in a trade from Houston in March, Tucker gave the Bucks a defensive versatility that they had previously lacked.

They wouldn’t have advanced past Brooklyn in the second round without his tenacity in guarding Kevin Durant.

K.D. always got his numbers, but P.J. made him work for it.

Deeper than that, though, Tucker brought a toughness, a grit, a swagger, and a brand to Milwaukee Bucks basketball.

He famously turned the underachieving Milwaukee Bucks into a barking pack of NBA Champion junkyard dogs.

For that, we should all be eternally grateful.

Milwaukee doesn’t celebrate its first championship in 50 years without P.J. Tucker.

As he would say, “we dogs” forever.

