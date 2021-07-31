MILWAUKEE – Two children are recovering after being shot in separate incidents overnight.

The first happened just before 6:00 p.m. Friday when officers were called to a residence on the 4700 block of North 44th Street near W. Glendale Avenue. An 8-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The second incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday when a 13-year-old boy was shot near N. 53rd Street and W. Marion Street. That victim was also taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive.

As of Saturday morning, no suspects had been arrested in either incident.

There were four total shootings between 5:57 p.m. Friday and 1:00 a.m. Saturday which left one person dead, one in critical condition and two children injured.