MILWAUKEE – Bobby Portis has declined his player option for next season and will become a free agent, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Milwaukee Bucks F Bobby Portis is declining his $3.8M player option and will become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2021

Portis made about $3.6 million last season while playing for the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks.