Music returns to the lakefront on Friday night.

The Foo Fighters will play the newly renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds.

“We couldn’t be more excited. It’s a sold out show,” said Bob Babisch, Summerfest VP of Entertainment. “It’s a state-of-the-art venue. We can put big shows in there and (Friday) is going to be one of those big shows.”

The Friday show marks the first since the facility was renovated.

“It’s going to rock,” Babisch said. “It’s about time for some live rock music in Milwaukee.”

It’s a beautiful building. All new seats, new aisles, new restaurants, new bathrooms. Easy access.

The stage is 30 feet higher.

It’s a state of the art venue. We can put big shows in there and (Friday) is going to be one of those big shows.