The Brewers earned their 60th victory of the season Wednesday night.

They’re squarely in position to buy ahead of Friday’s MLB Trade Deadline.

David Stearns is already going shopping.

The Brewers’ President of Baseball Operations added some pop to his clubhouse, acquiring Arizona infielder Eduardo Escobar.

Escobar has 22 home runs so far this season and will likely see time at both first and third.

Here’s the exciting part: Stearns might not be done.

“We’re going to be involved in plenty of conversations over the next 36 hours,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “We’re involved in plenty of conversations now. What or anything we can push over the finish line, I’m not certain yet, but we’re certainly talking, and it should be an exciting day and a half here.”

There’s still one more game to be played before the deadline.

The Brewers look to complete a sweep of the Pirates on Thursday night.

