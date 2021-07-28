OSHKOSH, Wis. — With the threat of severe weather looming across much of southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, officials with EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh are keeping a constant watch on the sky.

“What we’ll be doing today–with the forecast as it is–is continuing to monitor,” said EAA Director of Communications Dick Knapinski. “And then making decisions as far as air show possibilities, as far as what we tell our visitors here, what might happen next, and use the proper contingency plan as we learn that.”

With the storms expected to arrive in the late evening hours, those camping may be particularly vulnerable.

“We do have some limited facilities,” Knapinski said. “We also have early warning weather alarms out in the campground that can notify people in case there is severe stuff.”

EAA estimates there were 40,000 people who camped during the event in 2019.

Knapinski adds those who are flying in have to be especially mindful of keeping their aircraft secure during severe weather.

“On a day like this make sure those aircraft are tied down,” he said. “Aircraft can stand a tremendous amount of wind over the top of them, but they have to be tied down properly.”