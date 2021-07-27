MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council voted Tuesday to approve the $627,000 settlement with former police chief Alfonso Morales.

The agreement means the city and Morales will formally part ways, and a federal lawsuit filed by Morales will be dropped.

“It leaves a bad taste in everyone’s mouth,” said Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy. “This was a totally avoidable problem. The accountability is missing.”

Morales and the City of Milwaukee had been in settlement talks for several months after a judge ruled he was wrongfully demoted by the fire and police commission after failing to meet a list of directives last August.

“I believe it is fair to taxpayers,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett about the deal during a press conference July 13. “It’s not a happy chapter anytime you’re having to pay out like this.”

“The mayor had the sole ability to end this situation,” said Murphy during Tuesday’s common council meeting. “He simply could have vetoed those directives.”

Morales is now one of four finalists for the open police chief job in the City of Fitchburg.