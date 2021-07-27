And just like that, it’s over.

For now, anyway.

Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay.

He intends to play for the Packers in 2021 after the team conceded to give him some of his wishes.

It left me and probably left you wondering, “What was the point of all of this?”

The point for me remains the same: Aaron Rodgers still wants out of Green Bay.

This just sets up both sides to make that separation less ugly.

Aaron and his teammates can make one more run at a Super Bowl.

That benefits both Rodgers and the Packers.

Aaron knows his best chance to win this year is in Green Bay, and the Packers know that Jordan Love isn’t ready yet.

After the season, regardless of the result, Rodgers can be traded with just one year left on his deal.

That benefits him in terms of having the flexibility on a contract with his new team.

It also benefits the Packers, because they can still get compensation for trading away one of the greatest players in league history.

So, who wins?

Everybody wins, and nobody wins.

There’s one way to ensure that they all win for real, but we’ll have to wait until February to find out.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.