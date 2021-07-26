WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A Milwaukee County judge is expected to make a ruling Wednesday, July 28 whether to file charges against former Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah for the 2016 shooting of Jay Anderson Jr.

Attorney Kimberley Motley believes there’s probable cause to charge Mensah with second-degree reckless homicide, as well as homicide by the negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.

“We believe the evidence speaks for itself,” Motley told WTMJ’s Libby Collins. “We had several experts that testified that they also believe that probable cause exists to charge [Mensah] with these offenses.”

Mensah killed three people within a five year span while he was an officer with the Wauwatosa Police Department.

He was cleared of any wrongdoing in each instance.

Motley also filed a civil lawsuit against Mensah, the city of Wauwatosa and former Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber in regards to the fatal shooting of Antonio Gonzales in 2015.

“We’re hoping to get justice” Motley said. “We believe that Joseph Mensah had not been properly supervised–and also frankly vetted–by the Wauwatosa Police Department.”

Mensah resigned from the department in November 2020. He was hired by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office in January.