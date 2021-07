All through the Deer District, the Bucks’ fans that packed in were “All-In” on their team. After a 50 year drought, the Bucks come out champions of the NBA and the crowd (AT LEAST 65,000 strong) there for it, and helped the team come out on top. Truly it was a “Where were you” moment. Bucks coverage provided by Jockey



MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game Six to win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Photo credit: Tony Bettack

Photo credit: Tony Bettack

Photo credit: Tony Bettack

Photo credit: Tony Bettack

Photo credit: Tony Bettack

Photo credit: Tony Bettack

Photo credit: Tony Bettack

Photo credit: Tony Bettack

Photo credit: Tony Bettack

Photo credit: Tony Bettack

Photo credit: Tony Bettack

Photo credit: Tony Bettack

Photo credit: Tony Bettack

Photo credit: Tony Bettack

Photo credit: Tony Bettack