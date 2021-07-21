It’s ours, Milwaukee.

The NBA Championship is ours.

Nobody can ever take Tuesday night away from us.

And nobody can ever take Tuesday night away from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That was the greatest close out game in the history of the NBA Finals.

50 points in a title-clinching game. 50!

He singled-handedly carried his team across the finish line.

Giannis has taken so much grief throughout these playoffs and throughout his career.

Can’t shoot. Has no bag. Awful at the free throw line. Can’t do it by himself.

He heard it all.

None of it mattered in the end.

He shut up all of his critics. Every single one of them.

He’s now the proud owner of two NBA MVP awards, a Larry O’Brien Trophy, and a Finals MVP trophy.

His résumé is now unimpeachable.

Take your best shot. Every argument will fall short.

Best of all? He did at home.

Right here in Milwaukee.

No move to sexier market, no super-team necessary.

Just hard work, commitment, loyalty, and greatness.

He made a promise to bring a championship to Milwaukee, and he delivered.

Period.

