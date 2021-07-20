The I-43 northbound and southbound exit ramps to Fond du Lac/McKinley Avenue are scheduled to close at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, as well as the southbound I-43 exit ramp to Highland Avenue/11th Street, according to the state Dept. of Transportation.

The closure is in coordination with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) to enhance safety for traffic and pedestrians near Fiserv Forum, in anticipation of heavy activity from the Milwaukee Bucks game in the NBA Finals.

All exit ramps are anticipated to reopen Wednesday morning at 2:00 a.m.

.