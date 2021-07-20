The Milwaukee Bucks look to win their first NBA Championship since 1971 on Tuesday night.
Giannis dominating on both ends‼️ pic.twitter.com/OgsRug1YdK— ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2021
No pressure: Fans outside are feeling it as the 4th gets underway inside @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/qmcpoNcYKx— Tony Bettack (@tbettack10) July 21, 2021
After 3 quarters, Bucks and Suns are tied at 77-77
Terrible Freaking City My Butt! #FearTheDeer #BucksIn6 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/u8bsjZW9B4— Delaney Brey (@DelaneyBrey) July 21, 2021
SMASH. MOUNTAIN. pic.twitter.com/oBI6EzCRzI— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2021
16-6 run to start the 3rd!! pic.twitter.com/3nb9b2TVS7— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2021
We have a Brandon Jennings sighting!
Someone put Jennings in a @Bucks uniform! He wants in coach! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/H2DeUIZcJX— Delaney Brey (@DelaneyBrey) July 21, 2021
A lot less enthusiasm from fans in the Deer District during the 2Q. Long way to go @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/ASNqpiTm5k— Tony Bettack (@tbettack10) July 21, 2021
The #Bucks are 10-15 in the paint and 3-17 from 3. The paint is where they will win this game.— Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) July 21, 2021
TRAFFIC ALERT: The I-43 exit ramps near Fiserv Forum close at 9:30pm.
HALFTIME – Suns lead 47-42
The second quarter was a little rough. But the fans are still confident.
"As a Milwaukee resident, I challenge you to a duel. Because I know the Bucks will win in six." 😂 pic.twitter.com/5mxiYxEsET— TMJ4 News (@tmj4) July 21, 2021
That's 9 turnovers for the #Bucks so far. Eeek.— Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) July 21, 2021
The fans continue to gather in the Deer District!
I feel like you need a live shot of the @DeerDistrict right now. pic.twitter.com/0Cn1L708bm— Bryan Dee (@BryanJDee) July 21, 2021
After 1st Qtr, Bucks lead 29-16
One down. Three to go. @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/wypupxGTA1— Tony Bettack (@tbettack10) July 21, 2021
The MVP is in the building!! pic.twitter.com/hDPucneHim— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2021
Giannis getting it done on both ends EARLY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DpBFumK5MB— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 21, 2021
Pregame
In it to win it! 💚 @Bucks #BucksIn6 #FearTheDeer #gobucks pic.twitter.com/A5J3kMFmMm— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) July 21, 2021
The Deer District right before tip!— NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021
📺 Game 6: 9pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/uQNbvyowwS
Your Milwaukee @Bucks take to the court for Game 6. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/qLp2Tko7CY— Bryan Dee (@BryanJDee) July 21, 2021
The countdown is on. You already know #BucksInSix @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/skg8XuQjAV— Tony Bettack (@tbettack10) July 21, 2021
Fans began entering the Deer District hours before tip off.
There’s a fan sitting behind the basket @FiservForum wearing a cheesehead with a fist full of Kohl’s cash. 😂 pic.twitter.com/HKaKWecssv— Bryan Dee (@BryanJDee) July 21, 2021
Downtown Milwaukee unlike I’ve ever seen it before @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/efb5n6SQBo— Tony Bettack (@tbettack10) July 20, 2021
Jackson. Tyson. Giannis. Game 6.— Bryan Dee (@BryanJDee) July 20, 2021
Follow along @620wtmj & @ESPNMilwaukee as @gmatzek, @tbettack10, and I take you inside what could be…well…you know. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/FWmpcr9oV3