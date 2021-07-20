The Milwaukee Bucks look to win their first NBA Championship since 1971 on Tuesday night.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks holds back teammate Bobby Portis #9 against Frank Kaminsky #8 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Six of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giannis dominating on both ends‼️ pic.twitter.com/OgsRug1YdK — ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2021

No pressure: Fans outside are feeling it as the 4th gets underway inside @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/qmcpoNcYKx — Tony Bettack (@tbettack10) July 21, 2021

After 3 quarters, Bucks and Suns are tied at 77-77

16-6 run to start the 3rd!! pic.twitter.com/3nb9b2TVS7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2021

We have a Brandon Jennings sighting!

A lot less enthusiasm from fans in the Deer District during the 2Q. Long way to go @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/ASNqpiTm5k — Tony Bettack (@tbettack10) July 21, 2021

The #Bucks are 10-15 in the paint and 3-17 from 3. The paint is where they will win this game. — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) July 21, 2021

TRAFFIC ALERT: The I-43 exit ramps near Fiserv Forum close at 9:30pm.

HALFTIME – Suns lead 47-42

The second quarter was a little rough. But the fans are still confident.

"As a Milwaukee resident, I challenge you to a duel. Because I know the Bucks will win in six." 😂 pic.twitter.com/5mxiYxEsET — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) July 21, 2021

That's 9 turnovers for the #Bucks so far. Eeek. — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) July 21, 2021

The fans continue to gather in the Deer District!

I feel like you need a live shot of the @DeerDistrict right now. pic.twitter.com/0Cn1L708bm — Bryan Dee (@BryanJDee) July 21, 2021

After 1st Qtr, Bucks lead 29-16

The MVP is in the building!! pic.twitter.com/hDPucneHim — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2021

Giannis getting it done on both ends EARLY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DpBFumK5MB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 21, 2021

Pregame

The Deer District right before tip!



📺 Game 6: 9pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/uQNbvyowwS — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021

Fans began entering the Deer District hours before tip off.

There’s a fan sitting behind the basket @FiservForum wearing a cheesehead with a fist full of Kohl’s cash. 😂 pic.twitter.com/HKaKWecssv — Bryan Dee (@BryanJDee) July 21, 2021