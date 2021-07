The Packers offered quarterback Aaron Rodgers a 2-year extension that would’ve made him the highest paid player in the NFL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. But Rodgers turned it down.

This off-season, the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and player in football.



Rodgers declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021