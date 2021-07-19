MILWAUKEE — With Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes set to make a ‘big announcement’ in Milwaukee Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers says he supports Barnes if he runs for higher office.

Barnes is expected to formally enter the race for U.S. Senate, a seat currently held by Ron Johnson.

“I’ll go by any decision he makes and support that decision whichever way he goes,” Evers told WTMJ’s John Mercure on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. “I’m looking forward to what he’s going to be saying [Tuesday].”

Evers wouldn’t officially confirm the Senate run when asked, but claimed he was aware of what the announcement would be.

“We’re certainly planning ahead,” Evers said when asked about finding a replacement for lieutenant governor. “We’ve had primaries before for lieutenant governor and we’ll very likely have one again, so we’re looking forward to that.”

