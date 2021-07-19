He may have grown up in Waukesha, but comedian Frank Caliendo has lived in Arizona for many years now.

That’s why he is admittedly struggling with who to cheer for during this NBA Finals run.

“Is it true that you changed allegiance?” Gene Mueller asked. “Are you a Suns fan now?”

“You know what, I might go back to the Bucks now. Whoever is leading the series,” Caliendo joked.

“I lived out here for 15 years and this is the year I decided, you know what I’m finally going to back the local teams a little bit more. So I bought season tickets for next year and then the Suns get to the Finals with the Bucks!”

For the full interview with Caliendo on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.