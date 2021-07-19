Game 4 of the NBA Finals ended with an alley-oop blocked.

Game 5? An alley-oop finished.

The block in Game 4 was all about Giannis Antetokounmpo.

His exclamation point dunk in Game 5 was incredible as well, but don’t get it twisted.

This was Jrue Holiday’s championship moment.

Throughout these playoffs, Giannis has written his name all over the history books with some epic plays.

Khris Middleton has done the same.

The other member of the Bucks’ big three has lived in the shadows.

Holiday would be the first to admit that he’s underperformed throughout this postseason.

All it takes, though, is one major contribution to etch your name in Milwaukee sports history, and really, NBA history, forever.

Jrue did that in Game 5.

27 points, 13 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 lob for the ages.

I still can’t get over it.

In the waning seconds with the Bucks clinging to a 1-point lead, Holiday raked the ball away from one of the game’s elite scorers, Devin Booker.

Holding the ball and waiting for Phoenix to foul would’ve been the conservative and smart play.

Holiday had grander visions than that.

He chose an alley-oop NBA Dunk Contest lop to a streaking Antetokounmpo, who made one of the most athletic finishes you’ll ever see.

THE AUDACITY?!?

To throw that lob in that moment?!?

Supreme confidence, belief, swagger, and trust that’ll make your jaw drop.

An unforgettable championship sequence from a player that now has his own championship moment.

Now, there’s just one more championship moment to be had.

This one for the trophy, itself.

