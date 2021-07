Milwaukee Bucks Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has entered health and safety protocols and is officially OUT for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out for Game 5 of the NBA Finals vs. Suns. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 17, 2021

As of 4:30 p.m., there had been no word on the status of Thanasis’ brother, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.