At least one player, at least one coach and at least one official have all been entered into the NBA’s health and safety protocols just hours ahead of tipoff in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is the player for the Milwaukee Bucks who will not be available for Saturday night’s game in Phoenix.

Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out for Game 5 of the NBA Finals vs. Suns. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 17, 2021

Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer says that at least one coach has been entered into health and safety protocols as well.

Coach Bud tells reporters in Phoenix he will not have a full staff for tonight's game. Among the assistants, I have already seen Darvin Ham on the floor. Thansis appears to be the only player in the health/safety protocol. #Bucks. — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) July 17, 2021

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says that the coach is Josh Oppenheimer.

This will be the third consecutive game that Oppenheimer has been away from Milwaukee’s bench, sources tell @malika_andrews and me. https://t.co/Bt0258YX4a — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2021

At least one official will also be out for Game 5 after entering into health and safety protocols.

NBA official James Williams will serve in the role of the umpire for tonight’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals, replacing Sean Wright, who is unable to officiate due to the league’s health and safety protocols. — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 17, 2021

Tipoff is still set for 8:00 p.m. in Phoenix.