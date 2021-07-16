If the Bucks are going to win the NBA Championship, they have to steal a game in Phoenix.

Why not Saturday night?

A win this weekend in the desert would create a once in a lifetime event in our city on Tuesday night.

The Bucks would have the chance to clinch the city’s first championship in 50 years on their home floor.

Notice I didn’t say once in a lifetime sporting event.

I said once in a lifetime event.

It would be that huge.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves here.

The Suns have the same visions of grandiosity.

But as a Bucks fan, it’s hard not to let your mind wander and think about what Tuesday night in Milwaukee would look and feel like.

Take a second. Paint the picture for yourself right now.

That’s what’s up for grabs tomorrow night in Phoenix.

Less than a week from now, there will be a new NBA Champion.

Why not the Bucks?

And why not clinch it right here in Milwaukee?

Click HERE for more Extra Points.