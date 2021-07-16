If the Bucks are going to win the NBA Championship, they have to steal a game in Phoenix.
Why not Saturday night?
A win this weekend in the desert would create a once in a lifetime event in our city on Tuesday night.
The Bucks would have the chance to clinch the city’s first championship in 50 years on their home floor.
Notice I didn’t say once in a lifetime sporting event.
I said once in a lifetime event.
It would be that huge.
Let’s not get ahead of ourselves here.
The Suns have the same visions of grandiosity.
But as a Bucks fan, it’s hard not to let your mind wander and think about what Tuesday night in Milwaukee would look and feel like.
Take a second. Paint the picture for yourself right now.
That’s what’s up for grabs tomorrow night in Phoenix.
Less than a week from now, there will be a new NBA Champion.
Why not the Bucks?
And why not clinch it right here in Milwaukee?