It may be the greatest block in NBA history.
Up 2 with just over a minute to play, Giannis Antetokounmpo pirouettes through the lane to deny Suns big man DeAndre Ayton what would’ve been a game-tying dunk on an alley-oop.
The Bucks go on to beat the Suns 109 to 103 to even up the NBA Finals at two games a piece.
Giannis creates an all-time great NBA highlight that will live forever.
Hear WTMJ’s Bryan Dee give the historical context of the block by clicking the player above.
Watch the incredible play below…
He’s a FREAK!! pic.twitter.com/psoObkEdef— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 15, 2021
THE BLOCK. pic.twitter.com/ZzzRJ2f6MI— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 15, 2021