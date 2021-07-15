It may be the greatest block in NBA history.

Up 2 with just over a minute to play, Giannis Antetokounmpo pirouettes through the lane to deny Suns big man DeAndre Ayton what would’ve been a game-tying dunk on an alley-oop.

The Bucks go on to beat the Suns 109 to 103 to even up the NBA Finals at two games a piece.

Giannis creates an all-time great NBA highlight that will live forever.

