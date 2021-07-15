Singer, and Bucks fan, Sheryl Crow says she’s willing to write a song about the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks.

“If they win it in six (games), I’m going to write the biggest, baddest Milwaukee Bucks anthem you have ever heard,” Crow told ESPN Milwaukee’s Jen, Gabe & Chewy on Thursday. “They got to take it in six. I don’t think I can take a Game Seven.”

Crow was among the many celebs in town for the Game Four victory at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.

The singer and her sons became fans of the Bucks during the pandemic, she said.

“We’re just so invested,” Crow explained. “We love watching them.”

The series is tied at 2 games a piece. Game 5 will be played in Phoenix on Saturday night.