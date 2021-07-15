Just one more day off for the Milwaukee Brewers before they start the unofficial 2nd half of their season.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is using his all-star break to relax and watch a little basketball.

He was as captivated by Giannis’ game-sealing block in Game 4 as everyone else. He even offered up a baseball equivalent.

“It’s got to be robbing a home run in the 9th inning, right? Of a one-run game,” Stearns pondered aloud with Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “That’s what that felt like last night. You said, perhaps the best defensive block in NBA history, and it was among the more athletic plays I think any of us have ever seen. A lot of fun to watch. Looking forward to Game 5.”

Stearns would know a thing or two about game-saving robberies. Lorenzo Cain famously stole a home run to end a game on Opening Day in 2019.

The Brewers are back in action tomorrow night in Cincinnati.

It’s the start of a 3-game weekend series against the Reds.